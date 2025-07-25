Friday, July 25, 2025

Root climbs to third on Test run-scorers list

Next in Root's sights is retired Australian great Ponting, who made 13,378 runs in 168 matches

Joe Root
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 05:44 PM

Joe Root became the third-highest run-scorer in Test history during the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford Friday.

Root started the match needing 30 more runs to surpass India's Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs in 164 Tests) and 31 to overtake South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 in 166 Tests), both of whom are retired.

The 34-year old Root, appearing in his 157th Test, went past Kallis with an offside single off Mohammed Siraj.

His achievement was greeted by applause and familiar shouts of "Rooooot" from the crowd in Manchester.

At that stage England were 261/2 in reply to India's first-innings score of 358, a deficit of 97 runs, on the third day's play.

Next in Root's sights is retired Australian great Ricky Ponting, who made 13,378 runs in 168 matches.

India's Sachin Tendulkar is safe in top spot for now, having scored a mammoth 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, but Root has time on his side.

England are 2-1 up in the five-match series, with the final Test at the Oval starting next week.

CricketEngland cricket teamJoe RootIndia cricket teamJacques Kallis
