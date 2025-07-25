Crawley owes himself more good performances

England opener Zak Crawley said "I owe it to myself to have a few more good performances" following his sparkling 84 in the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford.

Crawley has long been a polarising figure in English cricket given his modest average of 31.4 from 58 Tests, including a mere five hundreds - a poor return from a specialist batsman.

But, significantly, England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, have never lost faith in the 27-year old for all Crawley's critics, including former England skipper Michael Vaughan, believe he is failing to do his talent justice.

And the Kent right-hander repaid some of the England management's confidence with 84 Thursday at a ground where he made a stunning 189 during the 2023 Ashes.

Crawley and opening partner Ben Duckett, who also missed out Thursday on a hundred when falling for 94, launched England's reply to India's first-innings 358 with a swashbuckling stand of 166 in 32 overs.

England ended the second day on 225/2, a deficit of 133 runs.

"I always want more from myself and I've certainly wanted more for myself than I've got in the last year or so," said Crawley, whose elegant style has often, if perhaps unfairly, led to accusations of a cavalier attitude.

He also told reporters: "I just feel like I owe it to myself to have a few more good performances. I don't think I've ever got out in my life and not been annoyed and I was certainly annoyed (after getting out Thursday)."

Crawley and left-hander Duckett delighted the Manchester crowd just a week after being caught up in a time-wasting row in the third Test at Lord's.

England eventually won that match by 22 runs to go 2-1 up in this five-match series, with Crawley, sworn at during the fracas by India captain Shubman Gill, saying: "At Lord's, I loved that little passage. No one stepped over the line, it was just competitive cricket, I really enjoyed it."

After India resumed Thursday, Stokes took his first Test five-wicket haul since 2017 while Rishabh Pant braved the pain barrier to make a gutsy fifty.

India vice-captain Pant was struck a painful blow on the right boot Wednesday when he attempted an extravagant reverse sweep to a Chris Woakes yorker and had to leave the field on a buggy after retiring hurt on 37.

But even though substitute Dhruv Jurel will now keep wicket in Pant's place for the rest of this match, the India vice-captain still resumed his innings Thursday amid suggestions of a broken foot, although the tourists have still to confirm the extent of the injury.

Pant limped every time he moved forward yet still managed some typically flamboyant shots before he was bowled for 54 by express quick Jofra Archer.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur said of Pant: "This was just another amazing thing he did for the team. His pain bearing capacity is very high. If he is in pain, it is a big injury."