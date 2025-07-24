Thursday, July 24, 2025

Pakistan thump Tigers to claim consolation win in final T20

Sahibzada Farhan hits quickfire 63 as Pakistan cruise to 74-run win in series finale

Update : 24 Jul 2025, 10:05 PM

Pakistan produced a dominant performance with both bat and ball to defeat hosts Bangladesh by a commanding margin of 74 runs in the third and final match of the T20I series at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to field first.

Having already sealed the series 2-0, Bangladesh made five changes to their playing XI for the final game.

Pakistan’s openers delivered an explosive start, unlike the previous two matches, as Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub added 57 runs during the powerplay.

Ayub (21 off 15) was clean bowled by Nasum Ahmed in the eighth over, but by then, Pakistan had already reached 82 runs, setting a strong platform.

Sahibzada Farhan continued his fine form and scored a brisk 63 off 41 balls, including six fours and five sixes.

Pakistan 178/7 (Farhan 63, Nawaz 33, Taskin 3/38) beat Bangladesh 104 (Saifuddin 35, Mirza 3/19, Nawaz 2/4) by 74 runs  

Pakistan’s middle order capitalized on the strong start, scoring at a good strike rate to post a challenging total of 178 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Hasan Nawaz (33 off 17) and Mohammad Nawaz (27 off 16) made valuable contributions in the middle order.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Bangladesh suffered a disastrous start to their chase, losing five wickets in the powerplay with just 29 runs on the board.

Tanzid Tamim (0), Litton Das (8), Mehedi Hasan Miraz (9), Jaker Ali (1), and Mahedi Hasan (0) all departed within the first six overs.

Shamim Hossain (5) also fell in the seventh over, ending Bangladesh’s faint hopes of chasing the target.

Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten with 35 off 34 balls, helping Bangladesh cross the 100-run mark and reduce the margin of defeat.
Naim Sheikh (10) was the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 104 in 16.4 overs.

Salman Mirza was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, claiming three wickets, while Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz took two each.

Despite the heavy defeat in the third match, Bangladesh sealed a historic 2-1 series victory— their first-ever T20I series win over Pakistan—following their eight-wicket win in the first match and a thrilling eight-run victory in the second.

Topics:

Bangladesh CricketPakistan Cricket
