Bangladesh set 134-run target for Pakistan in second T20

Bangladesh managed to score 133 runs in 20 overs against Pakistan during their second T20 International at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla national cricket stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Salman Aki Agha won the toss and elect to bowl first.

Bangladesh lost early wickets in powerplay as after six overs the score was 29/4.

Jaker Ali and Mahedi Hasan then made a 53-run partnership in the fifth wicket before Mahedi getting out (33 off 25) in fourteenth over.

Jaker Ali was the top scorer for Tigers with a 55-run innings off 48 balls with five sixes and one boundary as Bangladesh post 133 in the end in their stipulated 20 overs.