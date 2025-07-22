Tuesday, July 22, 2025

BCB caught in the middle as India considers boycotting ACC meeting in Dhaka

India may boycott ACC AGM on July 23-24, but BCB president insists meeting will go ahead despite internal doubts

Update : 22 Jul 2025, 06:17 PM

Bangladesh, as the host nation for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM), now finds itself in the middle of an awkward situation—with reports suggesting that India may skip the two-day event scheduled for July 23-24 at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka.

While Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam has confirmed that the meeting will go ahead as planned, questions have been raised within the board over whether agreeing to host the event was the right decision under the current circumstances.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, a BCB insider remarked, “It now seems the event has turned into a geopolitical matter. Aminul (Islam, the interim head of the BCB) could have handled the situation more carefully when approached by the PCB president to host the meeting. I think he could have taken more time because, in situations like this, taking time is part of the game. Probably due to inexperience, he agreed to host it without fully understanding the geopolitical implications.”

Another insider further noted internal divisions within the BCB over the issue: “Aminul was requested to cancel the meeting as some of the board directors were not ready to do anything that can hurt the BCCI, but the president insisted that he had given his word so cannot return back after giving his words to PCB.”

Despite these concerns, Aminul remains firm. Speaking to the media upon his return from ACC and ICC meetings abroad, he stated, "The ACC meeting will take place on schedule. It is an ACC event, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board acting as the host. The entire arrangement is under ACC's jurisdiction, while we are providing local hospitality, accommodation, meals, and formal logistical support."

He also clarified Bangladesh’s neutral role in the controversy, saying: “If the ACC still decides to shift the meeting from Bangladesh to any other country, we have no problem with that. BCB is not a party to this.”

The BCCI, however, has remained rigid in its objection to Dhaka as the venue, citing strained bilateral relations as grounds for their non-participation. Reports indicate that India, along with Afghanistan and Oman, will skip the meeting. There is also speculation that Sri Lanka might follow suit, despite earlier suggestions of their support.

The implications of this stand-off stretch beyond the AGM itself. India has reportedly threatened to boycott the 2025 Asia Cup as well if the meeting proceeds in Dhaka—casting uncertainty over the future of the tournament, which India is set to host.

For Bangladesh, the situation presents a complex balancing act. As tensions escalate between the BCCI and PCB, the BCB’s decision to proceed with hosting duties positions it as a reluctant player in a high-stakes regional cricket power struggle.

Whether the Dhaka meeting becomes a step toward resolution or further deepens existing fractures will shape South Asian cricket’s political landscape in the months ahead.

