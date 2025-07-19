Henry, Conway take New Zealand to easy win over Zimbabwe

Matt Henry took three wickets and Devon Conway hit an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand outclassed hosts Zimbabwe by eight wickets in their tri-series match at Harare Sports Club Friday.

Zimbabwe made a promising start but could only score 120/7 after being sent in.

Fast bowler Henry took 3/26.

New Zealand needed only 13.5 overs to secure the win, with left-handed opening batsman Conway making 59 not out off 40 balls.

New Zealand's fast bowlers, led by Henry, made good use of short-pitched deliveries while left-arm spinners Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra gained bounce and turn from a dry pitch.

Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett put on 37 for the first wicket before Bennett (21) top-edged a short ball from Henry to square leg in the sixth over.

Madhevere took 11 runs off Henry's first over but struggled for fluency in making 36 runs off 32 balls, while none of the batsmen were able to master New Zealand's spin bowlers.

"They came out quite aggressive in the power play but we adapted well with the ball," said New Zealand captain Santner.

Player of the match Conway was dropped on one at backward point off Richard Ngarava in the first over of New Zealand's reply and opening partner Tim Seifert was caught at cover for three off Blessing Muzarabani in the next over.

But Conway and Ravindra put on 59 for the second wicket before Daryl Mitchell joined Conway to take the Black Caps to a victory which virtually ensures them a place in the final on July 26.

"I got a bit lucky early on," admitted Conway.

He said Ngarava and Muzarabani bowled well on a "challenging" surface.

"It was nice to get through that period," he said.

Zimbabwe will have to win their remaining matches against South Africa and New Zealand by big margins to have any chance of reaching the final.

3RD MATCH

Zimbabwe 120/7 (Madhevere 36, Henry 3/26) lost to New Zealand 122/2 in 13.5 overs (Conway 59*, Ravindra 30) by 8 wickets