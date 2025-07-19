Saturday, July 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Henry, Conway take New Zealand to easy win over Zimbabwe

Victory virtually ensures NZ a place in the final on July 26

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra sends down a delivery against Zimbabwe during Friday’s tri-series Twenty20 match in Harare Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 03:47 AM

Matt Henry took three wickets and Devon Conway hit an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand outclassed hosts Zimbabwe by eight wickets in their tri-series match at Harare Sports Club Friday.

Zimbabwe made a promising start but could only score 120/7 after being sent in.

Fast bowler Henry took 3/26.

New Zealand needed only 13.5 overs to secure the win, with left-handed opening batsman Conway making 59 not out off 40 balls.

New Zealand's fast bowlers, led by Henry, made good use of short-pitched deliveries while left-arm spinners Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra gained bounce and turn from a dry pitch.

Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett put on 37 for the first wicket before Bennett (21) top-edged a short ball from Henry to square leg in the sixth over.

Madhevere took 11 runs off Henry's first over but struggled for fluency in making 36 runs off 32 balls, while none of the batsmen were able to master New Zealand's spin bowlers. 

"They came out quite aggressive in the power play but we adapted well with the ball," said New Zealand captain Santner.

Player of the match Conway was dropped on one at backward point off Richard Ngarava in the first over of New Zealand's reply and opening partner Tim Seifert was caught at cover for three off Blessing Muzarabani in the next over.

But Conway and Ravindra put on 59 for the second wicket before Daryl Mitchell joined Conway to take the Black Caps to a victory which virtually ensures them a place in the final on July 26.

"I got a bit lucky early on," admitted Conway.

He said Ngarava and Muzarabani bowled well on a "challenging" surface.

"It was nice to get through that period," he said.

Zimbabwe will have to win their remaining matches against South Africa and New Zealand by big margins to have any chance of reaching the final.

3RD MATCH

Zimbabwe 120/7 (Madhevere 36, Henry 3/26) lost to New Zealand 122/2 in 13.5 overs (Conway 59*, Ravindra 30) by 8 wickets

Topics:

CricketZimbabwe cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamRachin Ravindra
Read More

Indian state blames Bengaluru management for deadly stampede

Proud Liton lauds Bangladesh's T20 triumph in Sri Lanka

Robinson, Jacobs set up New Zealand win over South Africa

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Tanzid, Mahedi star as Bangladesh win historic T20 series in Colombo

India's cricket stars consoled by King Charles after Lord's defeat

Latest News

NCP leaders to arrive at Cox’s Bazar rally venue

Standard Bank, National Pension Authority ink deal

Bear Summit and National Semiconductor Symposium 2025 held

DNCC to award Citizens' Medal to individuals, organizations working for Dhaka

Govt, UN rights body sign MoU for rights mission

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x