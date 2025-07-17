Robinson, Jacobs set up New Zealand win over South Africa

An unbeaten century partnership between Tim Robinson and new cap Bevon Jacobs set up a 21-run win for New Zealand in their tri-series match against South Africa in Harare Wednesday.

Robinson hit a career-best 75 not out and Jacobs was unbeaten on 44 as they took the Black Caps from a precarious 70/5 to 173/5 after they were sent in to bat.

South Africa, who won the tournament opener against Zimbabwe Monday, were bowled out for 152.

New Zealand fast bowlers Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy took three wickets each on a pitch on which the pacemen of both teams induced false shots with short-pitched deliveries.

"The Proteas put us under pressure in the power play," said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

But he hailed an "outstanding" partnership between Robinson and Jacobs, who came together midway through the 10th over.

Robinson hit six fours and three sixes in a 57-ball innings, while the strongly-built Jacobs showed why he was signed by Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians before making his international debut.

He hit a four and three sixes off 30 balls.

Santner said Robinson and Jacobs had shown that it was a good pitch for batting.

"We knew we had to bowl well," he said.

His bowlers responded as South Africa also lost early wickets and slumped to 62/5.

Dewald Brevis slammed 35 off 18 balls, including two sixes off three balls against Henry.

But Brevis holed out to a slower ball from Henry in the same over.

"It was a really good pitch," said South African captain Rassie van der Dussen.

"The bowlers did their part but it was not a good batting performance."

2ND MATCH

New Zealand 173/5 (Robinson 75*, Jacobs 44*) beat South Africa 152 in 18.2 overs (Brevis 35, Duffy 3/20) by 21 runs