Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

India's cricket stars consoled by King Charles after Lord's defeat

Charles consoled members of the Indian team when he hosted them at his Clarence House home less than 24 hours after the 3rd Test ended in an agonising loss for the tourists

King Charles III
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 06:50 AM

Britain's King Charles III commiserated with India's crestfallen cricket stars Tuesday in the aftermath of their painful defeat against England at Lord's.

Charles consoled members of the Indian team when he hosted them at his Clarence House home less than 24 hours after the third Test ended in an agonising loss for the tourists.

India, chasing 193 to win, were beaten by 22 runs in the final session of the last day.

India's Mohammed Siraj was the last man out when he attempted to block a delivery from Shoaib Bashir, only to see the ball spin back onto the stumps and dislodge a bail.

The King told India captain Shubman Gill he had watched the crucial last wicket fall on television Monday.

He said in sympathy about the dramatic spin on the ball that dismissed Siraj; "really annoying just to touch the bails".

India trail 2-1 in the five-match series, with the fourth Test scheduled for Old Trafford next week before the finale at The Oval in London.

Gill added: "He did tell us that the way our last batsman got out was quite unfortunate - the ball rolling on the stumps, and he was just asking us how did we feel after that.

"And we told him it was an unfortunate match for us, but it could have gone either way and hopefully we'll have better luck in both the next games."

Topics:

CricketEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamMohammed SirajShubman Gill
Read More

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Tanzid, Mahedi star as Bangladesh win historic T20 series in Colombo

Windies cricket chief calls emergency meeting after Australia debacle

Season 2024-25, like no other

Jadeja hailed for taking India close but Gavaskar rues lack of risk

Talking points from third England-India Test

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x