Proteas cruise to opening T20 tri-series win over Zimbabwe

NZ will play their 1st match of the tournament when they meet SA Wednesday

South Africa’s Nqabayomzi Peter celebrates with teammates after dismissing Zimbabwe’s Clive Madande during Monday’s opening match of the Twenty20 tri-series in Harare Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 04:29 AM

South Africa continued the dominance over Zimbabwe by beating their neighbouring country by five wickets in the opening match of a Twenty20 international tri-series at Harare Sports Club Monday.

New Zealand will play their first match of the tournament when they meet South Africa at the same venue Wednesday.

Zimbabwe were restricted to 141 for six after being sent in, with captain Sikandar Raza top-scoring with 54 not out. 

Both teams showed multiple changes following a two-match Test series in Bulawayo, which South Africa won comfortably.

Opening bowler Lungi Ngidi took a wicket and conceded only seven runs in a three-over opening spell. 

Left-arm spinner George Linde took three for 10, including two wickets for four runs in the last over.

South Africa lost three wickets in the six-over power play against aggressive left-arm fast bowler Richard Ngarava and seamer Trevor Gwandu.

But new cap Rubin Hermann (45) and hard-hitting player of the match Dewald Brevis, who thrashed 41 off 17 balls, put on 72 for the fourth wicket to ensure a comfortable win.

South African captain Rassie van der Dussen praised the two young batsmen. 

"There was a little bit of pressure up front," he said.

"Losing three wickets in the power play was not ideal but their partnership was brilliant."

Brevis hit five sixes and a four in his innings, including three successive sixes off leg-spinner Ryan Burl.

Raza said Ngarava, who took three for 35, and Gwandu (two for 15) were outstanding. 

"It was the first game of the winter (in Harare) and we weren't sure of the wicket," said Raza of his team's batting performance.

"At least we know these are going to be high-scoring games."

1ST MATCH

Zimbabwe 141/6 (Raza 54*, Linde 3/10) lost to South Africa 142/5 in 15.5 overs (Hermann 45, Brevis 41) by 5 wickets

CricketZimbabwe cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamSikandar Raza
