IPL match abandoned due to floodlight failure

An Indian Premier League match was abandoned Thursday after a floodlight malfunctioned at the stadium in Dharamshala because of a "technical failure", India's cricket board said.

"The Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals match (Match#58) in Tata IPL was forced to be abandoned due to a significant technical failure at HPCA stadium in Dharamshala," the Board of Cricket Control in India said in a statement.

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at HPCA stadium malfunctioned."

Dharamshala, home to the Dalai Lama and headquarters of the Tibetan exile government, is less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the town of Jammu, where explosions were reported hours earlier.

It was not immediately clear if the power outage was linked to the wider blackouts enforced in several areas in northern India Thursday evening, as New Delhi accused Pakistan of targeting military stations with drones and missiles.

Only 10.1 overs could be played before the match was called off.

Punjab, who won the toss and opted to bat first, were sitting pretty at 122/1 after openers Priyansh Arya (70) and Prabhsimran Singh (50 not out) put on a quickfire century stand.

Punjab's next match, originally scheduled to be held in Dharamshala, has already been shifted to Ahmedabad.

The no result Thursday kept Punjab in third on 16 points - level with the two teams above them, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Delhi are two points back in fifth place.