Rabada back in IPL after serving ban

Rabada has returned to India for selection in his IPL team Gujarat after serving a ban for recreational drug use

Kagiso Rabada
Update : 06 May 2025, 10:05 AM

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned to India for selection in his Indian Premier League team Gujarat Titans after serving a ban for recreational drug use, the franchise said Monday.

Rabada, 29, left the IPL to return home last month after a positive drug test resulted in him serving a provisional suspension.

"Kagiso Rabada has accepted responsibility and regrets his mistake," Gujarat said in a statement.

"South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has completed the investigation. Rabada has honoured his provisional suspension and has also completed a program. He is now fully available for selection in the remaining matches of the IPL."

The statement did not specify the length of the suspension.

Rabada, who played just two matches for Gujarat in this season of the Twenty20 tournament, was "deeply sorry" for his actions.

"This moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft," Rabada said.

Gujarat are placed fourth in the 10-team table with four league matches left for the 2022 champions, who won the IPL in their debut season.

Top four teams at the end of the league phase will move into the play-offs.

Rabada is South Africa's leading fast bowler.

He has taken 327 wickets in 70 Tests and is expected to play a key role for South Africa in the World Test Championship final against Australia starting at Lord's in London on June 11.

Topics:

CricketKagiso RabadaSouth Africa cricket teamIPL T20Gujarat Titans
