Miraz nominated for ICC’s Player of the Month award

Miraz finished April with 116 runs in 2 Tests at an average of 38.66 and 15 wickets at an average of 11.86 in a spectacular month for the all-rounder

Mehedi Hasan Miraz
Update : 06 May 2025, 12:02 AM

A fiery speedster from Zimbabwe in Blessing Muzarabani, an established all-rounder from Bangladesh in Mehedi Hasan Miraz and a key Kiwi pacer in Ben Sears make up the nominees for the International Cricket Council’s Men’s Player of the Month for April 2025.

A versatile all-rounder, Miraz shone for Bangladesh in the Test series against Zimbabwe.

The 27-year old was in form in both the Tests played.

In the first Test at Sylhet, he was in good touch with the ball as he took back-to-back five-wicket hauls.

He picked up 5/52 in the first innings and 5/50 in the second innings to keep the hosts in the contest, even though Zimbabwe eventually overcame the onslaught to secure a three-wicket victory.

The second Test was one to remember for Miraz as he found his rhythm with both bat and ball.

After Zimbabwe had been bowled out for a modest total in the first innings, Miraz scored 104 off 162 balls in the first innings to anchor the Bangladesh batting effort and further its advantage.

He followed it up with another five-wicket haul in Zimbabwe's second innings and recorded figure of 5/32 as Bangladesh tied the series with a win by an innings and 106 runs in Chittagong.

Miraz finished April with 116 runs in two Tests at an average of 38.66 and 15 wickets at an average of 11.86 in a spectacular month for the all-rounder.

CricketICCMehedi Hasan MirazBangladesh cricket teamZimbabwe cricket team
