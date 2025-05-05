Liton new captain, Tigers squad announced for T20I series against UAE and Pakistan

Liton Das has been appointed as Bangladesh’s Twenty20 International captain, with off-spinner Mahedi Hasan named as his deputy.

Liton replaces Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who remains part of the squad but relinquished the T20I captaincy in January this year.

The squad also sees the return of several familiar faces – Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam – all of whom missed the T20I series against the West Indies in December.

Liton stepped in as stand-in captain during the series against the West Indies, guiding the Bangladesh side to an impressive 3-0 clean sweep on foreign soil.

In total, Liton brings leadership experience across formats, having captained Bangladesh in one Test, seven One Day Internationals and four T20Is so far.

Bangladesh revealed Liton will skipper the side up until at least next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"Liton Das will lead the side until the T20 World Cup next year," Bangladesh cricket operations committee chair Nazmul Abedeen Fahim confirmed.

"For Liton, experience has been an important factor. We don't have many experienced players in the current setup. While there were discussions about his form, we believe he has the potential. If he can organise his game, he'll be an asset to the team."

While Liton remains in contention for the Test and ODI captaincy for Bangladesh, the team suggested a decision these positions will not be made for some time.

"We will announce the ODI and Test captains soon. It's necessary to fill up the vacuum. Test matches may come in two to two-and-a-half months' time, and while we could announce the captain a week before that, leadership isn't just about the match - it's a full-time responsibility," Fahim added.

Bangladesh will first face the United Arab Emirates in two T20Is on May 17 and 19 to be played in Sharjah.

They will then travel to Pakistan to play a five-match T20I series, starting May 25.

Bangladesh squad: Liton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vc), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam