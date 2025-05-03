UAE welcome Bangladesh for T20I series

Bangladesh are set to tour the United Arab Emirates later this month for a two-match Twenty20 International series against UAE.

Both fixtures will take place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on May 17 and 19, with play commencing at 7:00pm local time.

The two teams last faced each other in Dubai in September 2022 as Bangladesh completed a clean sweep, winning both fixtures and sealing the series 2-0.

Bangladesh will then head to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup next year to be held in Sri Lanka and India.

The series marks the return of cricket to Faisalabad, where the first two T20Is will take place, followed by the final three fixtures at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh are due to arrive in Pakistan on May 21, with the final game of the series set to be played on June 3.

Chief Operating Officer of the Emirates Cricket Board Subhan Ahmad said, “We are excited to host the Bangladesh men’s team for another bilateral T20I series with the UAE men’s team. The ECB is always keen on providing opportunities to the UAE’s national side against quality opponents.

“The two-match Bangladesh series will provide an ideal preparation opportunity for UAE ahead of this year’s T20 Asia Cup and we thank Bangladesh Cricket Board for their support for UAE Cricket.”

BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury added, “We are pleased to see the Bangladesh national team's return to the UAE. The BCB values the opportunity to engage in competitive cricket and we appreciate the initiative of the ECB in arranging this T20I series.”

“These matches will serve as an important part of our team’s preparations ahead of a packed international calendar, including the upcoming Asia Cup.”