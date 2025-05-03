Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UAE welcome Bangladesh for T20I series

This will be the 2nd bilateral T20I series between Bangladesh and UAE in the last 3 years

Bangladesh players celebrate
Update : 03 May 2025, 07:36 AM

Bangladesh are set to tour the United Arab Emirates later this month for a two-match Twenty20 International series against UAE.

Both fixtures will take place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on May 17 and 19, with play commencing at 7:00pm local time.

The two teams last faced each other in Dubai in September 2022 as Bangladesh completed a clean sweep, winning both fixtures and sealing the series 2-0.

Bangladesh will then head to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup next year to be held in Sri Lanka and India.

The series marks the return of cricket to Faisalabad, where the first two T20Is will take place, followed by the final three fixtures at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh are due to arrive in Pakistan on May 21, with the final game of the series set to be played on June 3.

Chief Operating Officer of the Emirates Cricket Board Subhan Ahmad said, “We are excited to host the Bangladesh men’s team for another bilateral T20I series with the UAE men’s team. The ECB is always keen on providing opportunities to the UAE’s national side against quality opponents.

“The two-match Bangladesh series will provide an ideal preparation opportunity for UAE ahead of this year’s T20 Asia Cup and we thank Bangladesh Cricket Board for their support for UAE Cricket.”

BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury added, “We are pleased to see the Bangladesh national team's return to the UAE. The BCB values the opportunity to engage in competitive cricket and we appreciate the initiative of the ECB in arranging this T20I series.”

“These matches will serve as an important part of our team’s preparations ahead of a packed international calendar, including the upcoming Asia Cup.” 

Topics:

CricketBCBBangladesh cricket teamNizamuddin ChowdhuryUAE cricket team
Read More

Buttler, Gill shine as Gujarat beat Hyderabad

Pakistan to host Bangladesh for five T20Is

Dravid: Suryavanshi, 14, needs support from fame

Wood warns England cricketers against dumb public comments

Maxwell likely to miss rest of IPL with fractured finger

Chahal hat-trick helps Punjab eliminate Chennai from playoff race

Latest News

Lautaro Martinez doubtful for Barca return with hamstring pull

City climb to third as De Bruyne sinks Wolves

Guardiola to take break from football when he leaves Man City

Buttler, Gill shine as Gujarat beat Hyderabad

BSF hands over Bangladeshi farmers following flag meeting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x