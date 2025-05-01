Thursday, May 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pakistan to host Bangladesh for five T20Is

The first two matches will be played in Faisalabad on May 25 and May 27, with the last three in Lahore on May 30, June 1 and June 3

Bangladesh players celebrate
Update : 01 May 2025, 08:22 AM

Pakistan Wednesday announced they will host a five-match Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh next month to begin preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it was a change to the original plan for Bangladesh's tour, which had been for three one-day internationals and three T20s.

"Since the T20 World Cup is next year, both countries have mutually agreed to play five T20Is to get ready for the mega-event," said a PCB statement.

The first two matches will be played in Faisalabad on May 25 and May 27, with the last three in Lahore on May 30, June 1 and June 3.

Faisalabad has not staged international cricket since 2008 when Bangladesh played a 50-over series.

India and Sri Lanka are due to host the T20 World Cup in February and March next year.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh cricket teamPakistan cricket teamPakistan Cricket BoardT20 World Cup
