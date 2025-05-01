Pakistan to host Bangladesh for five T20Is

Pakistan Wednesday announced they will host a five-match Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh next month to begin preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it was a change to the original plan for Bangladesh's tour, which had been for three one-day internationals and three T20s.

"Since the T20 World Cup is next year, both countries have mutually agreed to play five T20Is to get ready for the mega-event," said a PCB statement.

The first two matches will be played in Faisalabad on May 25 and May 27, with the last three in Lahore on May 30, June 1 and June 3.

Faisalabad has not staged international cricket since 2008 when Bangladesh played a 50-over series.

India and Sri Lanka are due to host the T20 World Cup in February and March next year.