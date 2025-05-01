Dravid: Suryavanshi, 14, needs support from fame

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid Wednesday lauded Indian Premier League's teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his fearless approach and strength, but warned him of life in the spotlight.

Left-handed opener Suryavanshi, 14, left the cricket world in awe after he struck a record 35-ball century - the youngest to hit a Twenty20 ton - in Rajasthan's latest win over Gujarat Titans Monday.

He hit 11 sixes in his 38-ball 101 in Jaipur, and destroyed a bowling attack comprising India's Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar.

Dravid praised "the ability of him to have that level of fearlessness and not get phased by the occasion or what was happening around him", he told reporters.

"You don't really get to see that with people who are so young," Dravid added, noting the "range of shots as well that he showed".

Dravid, speaking at a news conference organised by Star Sports, said there was still a long road ahead for the boy.

"Nobody is saying he's a finished article," he said.

"No one should be in any rush to proclaim him as something that he's not. He's an exceptionally talented young player. He's working really hard - but he's going to have to keep improving."

Suryavanshi, who made headlines when bought by Rajasthan for $130,500 after a bidding war at the November auction when aged 13, announced himself on his debut this month by launching his first ball in the IPL for six.

Nine days later, in only his third IPL match, Suryavanshi scored the second-fastest century in competition history, second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton in 2013.

The boy wonder became an overnight hero and ex-India opener Kris Srikkanth dubbed him "Indian cricket's next superstar".

"I think it's going to be exciting - as well as it's going to be challenging," Dravid added, speaking about Suryavanshi.

"And I think, I would love to say maybe we should not shower him with that much attention and that much focus."

Suryavanshi, who can also bowl spin, comes from India's poorest state, Bihar.

"Maybe it's just a question of putting a bit of a support system around him, and trying to help him navigate that, as best as he possibly can," Dravid said.

IPL has been a breeding ground for up and coming talent with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah making a name for themselves through the league.

But never has a 14-year old garnered so much attention.

Dravid, who has coached India A and Under-19 teams, said Suryavanshi's ability to pick the length of the ball early makes him stand out.

"He's got a really good bat speed and obviously got a really high back lift, that's pretty obvious," Dravid said.

"He seems to have a natural strength, which is really helpful in these situations."