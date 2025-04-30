Sciver-Brunt named as England women's cricket captain

England cricket chiefs Tuesday announced the appointment of all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt as the new captain of the women's team to replace the sacked Heather Knight.

Sciver-Brunt was the favourite to take over after the long-serving Knight was dismissed last month following a humiliating 16-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia.

Head coach Jon Lewis was also sacked and has been replaced by former captain Charlotte Edwards.

"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England women's team and it's an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I've always looked up to," said the 32-year old Sciver-Brunt, who served as vice-captain under Knight.

"Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can."

Clare Connor, managing director of England women's cricket, said: "Everyone knows what a fantastic cricketer Nat is, but her qualities extend far beyond her skills on the pitch.

"She's thoughtful, resilient and driven by getting the best out of herself and everyone around her."

Sciver-Brunt is currently ranked third in the International Cricket Council's one-day international batting rankings.

She averages around 46 in both Tests and ODIs and 28 in international Twenty20s and has taken 181 international wickets.

England women face the West Indies in three T20 matches and three ODIs starting on May 21 before hosting India for five T20s and three ODIs.