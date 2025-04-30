Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Sciver-Brunt named as England women's cricket captain

England cricket chiefs Tuesday announced the appointment of Nat Sciver-Brunt as the new captain of the women's team to replace the sacked Heather Knight

Nat Sciver-Brunt
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 05:41 AM

England cricket chiefs Tuesday announced the appointment of all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt as the new captain of the women's team to replace the sacked Heather Knight.

Sciver-Brunt was the favourite to take over after the long-serving Knight was dismissed last month following a humiliating 16-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia.

Head coach Jon Lewis was also sacked and has been replaced by former captain Charlotte Edwards.

"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England women's team and it's an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I've always looked up to," said the 32-year old Sciver-Brunt, who served as vice-captain under Knight.

"Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can."

Clare Connor, managing director of England women's cricket, said: "Everyone knows what a fantastic cricketer Nat is, but her qualities extend far beyond her skills on the pitch. 

"She's thoughtful, resilient and driven by getting the best out of herself and everyone around her." 

Sciver-Brunt is currently ranked third in the International Cricket Council's one-day international batting rankings. 

She averages around 46 in both Tests and ODIs and 28 in international Twenty20s and has taken 181 international wickets.

England women face the West Indies in three T20 matches and three ODIs starting on May 21 before hosting India for five T20s and three ODIs.

Topics:

CricketICCEngland CricketAshesAustralia Cricket
Read More

Narine leads from the front as Kolkata trump Delhi

Abahani beat Mohammedan for third straight DPL title

Lucknow back Pant as leader despite batting flop

Like a dream: Suryavanshi, 14, becomes youngest to hit T20 ton

Taijul's 5 wickets trigger Zimbabwe collapse in 2nd Test

Bumrah claims 4/22 as Mumbai register five straight wins

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x