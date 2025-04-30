Abahani beat Mohammedan for third straight DPL title

Abahani Limited clinched the prestigious Dhaka Premier League (DPL) title for the third straight time after thrashing archrivals Mohammedan by six wickets in the last match of the league at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Apart from securing the hat-trick, which was their third hat-trick in DPL history, Abahani sealed the trophy for the record 24th time.

Mohammedan which has never won a title since 2009-2010, was chasing the 10th title but in the end, they failed to do what it required to beat a super-disciplined team like Abahani.

Put into bat first, Mohammedan piled up 240-7, a total that Abahani comfortably overhauled by reaching 243-4 in just 40.4 overs.

Abahani rode on three half-centuries to gun down the target with incredible ease. Jishan Alam paved the platform with 53 ball-55, hitting six fours and one six.

Later skipper Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Mohammad Mithun added 135 runs for the unbeaten fifth wicket to seal the deal.

Saikat, who also took two wickets with the ball, was not out on 78 off 65 after smashing six fours and five sixes. Mithun struck 79 ball-66 not out with six fours and two sixes.

While chasing the target, Abahani lost opener Shahriar Komol for 1 in the first over when pacer Ebadot baffled him with an inswinger. Parvez Hossain Emon and Jishan brought the side back into the contest but Saifuddin struck with the wicket of the former who made 28.

Nasum Hossain then dealt a double strike, having claimed the wicket of SM Meherob (10) and Jishan to make Mohammedan heavily favourite to win the game.

But Saikat and Mithun's calculative partnership ruined their hopes.

Most of the top order batters of Mohammedan got the desired start earlier but no one could prolong their innings.

Rony Talukdar who led the side in the absence of Towhid Hridoy got the side off to a brilliant start with 47 ball-45. No. 4 batter Farhad Hossain also made 42 but Abahani bowlers kept striking at regular intervals to check the scoring rate under control.

Veteran Mahmudullah Riyad and Arifu Islam hit half-centuries to take the side past 200 runs. Both of them made identical 50 but none of them could go onslaught that required taking the total in a safe zone.

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat scalped two wickets apiece.