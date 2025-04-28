Taijul's 5 wickets trigger Zimbabwe collapse in 2nd Test

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam registered his 16th five-wicket haul as Zimbabwe slumped to 227/9 at the end of the first day of the second Test in Chittagong Monday.

Nick Welch and Sean Williams each scored fifties for the visitors but the day belonged to Bangladesh as they sought to level the two-match series after losing the opener.

Zimbabwe got off to a decent start after winning the toss and opting to bat but lost both openers in quick succession.

Debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib made the first breakthrough, getting Brian Bennett caught behind off an outside edge.

Taijul struck with the second delivery of his spell, removing Ben Curran when the opener chopped one onto his stumps for 21 off 50 balls.

Welch and Williams steadied the innings but their dismissals triggered a collapse, with Taijul getting four wickets in the final session.

He dismissed Wessly Madhevere for 15 in the 79th over and then struck twice more quickly, sending back Wellington Masakadza for six and Richard Ngarava for a first-ball duck.

Taijul claimed his fifth wicket with five overs remaining in the day, removing Welch for 54 to leave Zimbabwe reeling.

However, tailender Blessing Muzarabani held firm with Tafadzwa Tsiga to survive the rest of the day.

Taijul finished with 5/60, while his spin partner Nayeem Hasan chipped in with two wickets.

Bangladesh made three changes, recalling Anamul Haque and Nayeem Hasan, and handing right-arm paceman Sakib his Test debut.

Anamul's return came after four centuries in domestic cricket.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahid Rana and Khaled Ahmed were dropped to make room for them.

Zimbabwe brought in debutant leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa and Tsiga, replacing Victor Nyauchi and Nyasha Mayavo.

Brief score:

Zimbabwe 227/9 in 90 overs (Sean Williams 67, Nick Welch 54, Taijul Islam 5/60, Nayeem Hasan 2/42)

Toss: Zimbabwe