Australia mourns giant of cricket Keith Stackpole

Cricket Australia Wednesday paid tribute to Test all-rounder Keith Stackpole, who has died aged 84.

A powerful right-handed batsman who could bowl leg-spin, Stackpole played 43 Tests between 1966 and 1974, famously scoring 207 against England at the Gabba in Brisbane during the 1970-71 Ashes series.

Stackpole, who passed away Tuesday, was top scorer in the 1972 Ashes in England, hitting 485 runs at an average of 54 as the series was drawn 2-2.

He was also part of the Australia squad that played the first ever one-day international in 1971.

"Keith was one of the great contributors to the game of cricket and his legacy will live long into the future," said CA chair Mike Baird.

Cricket Victoria chair Ross Hepburn said Stackpole was "a giant of the game".

"His courage at the crease and his deep understanding of the game made him one of the most respected figures of his time."