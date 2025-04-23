Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Australia mourns giant of cricket Keith Stackpole

Stackpole played 43 Tests, famously scoring 207 against England at the Gabba in Brisbane during the 1970-71 Ashes series

Keith Stackpole
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 07:30 AM

Cricket Australia Wednesday paid tribute to Test all-rounder Keith Stackpole, who has died aged 84. 

A powerful right-handed batsman who could bowl leg-spin, Stackpole played 43 Tests between 1966 and 1974, famously scoring 207 against England at the Gabba in Brisbane during the 1970-71 Ashes series.

Stackpole, who passed away Tuesday, was top scorer in the 1972 Ashes in England, hitting 485 runs at an average of 54 as the series was drawn 2-2.

He was also part of the Australia squad that played the first ever one-day international in 1971.

"Keith was one of the great contributors to the game of cricket and his legacy will live long into the future," said CA chair Mike Baird. 

Cricket Victoria chair Ross Hepburn said Stackpole was "a giant of the game". 

"His courage at the crease and his deep understanding of the game made him one of the most respected figures of his time."

Topics:

CricketCricket AustraliaEngland CricketAshesAustralia Cricket
Read More

Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into top four

Muzarabani takes nine as Zimbabwe celebrate Bangladesh first Test win

Flintoff reveals mental battle after car crash

Rahul powers Delhi to big win over Lucknow

Rankings boost for Bangladesh players following Qualifier success

Bumrah, Mandhana win top Wisden awards

Latest News

Nunes: UCL spot would be Premier League trophy for City

Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into top four

Swiatek glad for expectations ahead of Madrid title defence

Arsenal lack energy in Palace draw as Liverpool prepare to seal title

Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x