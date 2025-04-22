Skipper Shanto leads Bangladesh fightback in Zimbabwe Test

Najmul Hossain Shanto's batting heroics on Tuesday pushed Bangladesh's second innings lead to 112 on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe, with the home team on 194-4.

Bangladesh skipper Shanto, who scored 40 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 60 when bad light stopped play in Sylhet.

He was ably supported by Jaker Ali, who was unbeaten on 21, and the duo will be looking on day four to stretch their team's lead beyond 200 against an impressive Zimbabwe batting line-up.

The hosts ended the second day on a strong note after a disappointing first day, when Zimbabwe bowled them out for a modest 191.

An impressive spell by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took five wickets, helped Bangladesh restrict the visitors to 273 -- a lead of only 82.

The entire morning session on the third day was washed out by rain, making only 44 overs possible through the day's play.

Bangladesh started the day at 57-1 and added 60 runs in a solid second-wicket stand between Mominul Haque (47) and opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (33).

Zimbabwe speedster Blessing Muzarabani, who took three wickets in the first innings, added three more to his tally and closed the day at 3-51.

Muzarabani removed both Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam (4) and Joy. He also took the key wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim (4).

The right-armer was supported by Victor Nyauchi, who was the only other Zimbabwe bowler to take a wicket in Bangladesh's second innings.

Bangladesh have long been formidable on their slow and spin-friendly home pitches, but have several veterans missing this series.

They have won eight out of 18 Tests against Zimbabwe -- their highest total against any Test side, including four of the past five.

The second and final Test will be played in Chattogram from April 28.

Scores after third day:

Bangladesh: 191 (Mominul Haque 56, Najmul Hossain Shanto 40; Blessing Muzarabani 3-50, Wellington Masakadza 3-21) and 194-4 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 60 not out, Mominul Haque 47; Blessing Muzarabani 3-51)

Zimbabwe: 273 (Brian Bennett 57, Sean Williams 59; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-52, Nahid Rana 3-74)

Bangladesh lead by 112 runs

Toss: Bangladesh