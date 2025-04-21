Rohit, Suryakumar on song as Mumbai hammer Chennai

India captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav struck unbeaten half-centuries to power Mumbai Indians to a nine-wicket thrashing of Chennai Super Kings in a battle of Indian Premier League heavyweights Sunday.

India's Test and One Day International skipper Rohit struck form in this edition of the Twenty20 tournament with 76 and national T20 leader Suryakumar smashed 68 off 30 balls at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The two put on 114 runs to steer the five-time champions to chase down 177 with 26 balls to spare in a dominant performance.

Rohit, 37, came in as impact substitute in the chase and put on 63 runs with Ryan Rickelton, who fell for 24 off Ravindra Jadeja, to lay the foundations of Mumbai's third straight win.

Five-time winners Chennai, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad pulled out injured mid-season, crashed to their sixth defeat in eight matches to stay bottom of the 10-team table.

Rohit struggled for form until this knock with just 82 runs in his previous six innings but found his groove with trademark flicks and pulls.

He reached his fifty in 33 balls but Suryakumar was in a hurry and his knock included some audacious shots behind the wicket raised his half-ton in 26 deliveries.

Rohit and Suryakumar smashed 11 sixes between them.

Chennai reached 176/5 after attacking half-centuries from Shivam Dube, who made 50, and Jadeja, who hit an unbeaten 53.

Invited to bat first, Chennai lost opener Rachin Ravindra for five off left-arm medium-pace bowler Ashwani Kumar before 17-year old Ayush Mhatre took to the crease as the youngest to play for the five-time winners.

Mhatre smashed Ashwani for a four and two sixes and kept up his batting blitz till his departure on 32 off 15 balls.

Jadeja was promoted to No 4 and after opener Shaik Rasheed departed for 19, put on 79 with fellow left-hander Dube as the two rebuilt the innings and then hit back.

Dube took on New Zealand quick Trent Boult in one over and then combined with Jadeja to smash 24 runs from the 16th over.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah pulled things back for Mumbai with two wickets in one over including Dube and then Dhoni for four and returned figure of 2/25 in his four.

Jadeja kept up the pace and finished strongly in a 16-run 20th over where he raised his first 50-plus score in his last 14 IPL innings, but the effort went in vain.

38TH MATCH

Chennai Super Kings 176/5 (Jadeja 53*, Bumrah 2/25) lost to Mumbai Indians 177/1 in 15.4 overs (Rohit 76*, Suryakumar 68*) by 9 wickets