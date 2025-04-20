Zimbabwe on top in first Test after Bangladesh out for 191

Zimbabwe finished the opening day of the first Test in a commanding position at 67/0 after an inspired bowling performance dismissed Bangladesh for 191 runs Sunday.

The visitors' opening pair of Brian Bennett, unbeaten on 40 off 37 balls, and Ben Curran (17) took the attack to Bangladesh's bowlers in the 14.1 overs they faced before bad light stopped play.

Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 40, earlier won the toss and opted to bat first on a pace-friendly wicket.

But his batters failed to capitalise on the decision and none of them, including top-scorer Mominul Haque (56) or Jaker Ali Anik, who made 28, were able to turn good starts into decent scores.

The Zimbabwe attack bowled aggressive and disciplined lines, with paceman Blessing Muzarabani and left-arm orthodox Wellington Masakadza both taking three wickets.

They were assisted by Victor Nyauchi and Wessley Madhevere, who shared the other four wickets.

Nyauchi set the tone for the visitors, sending back Bangladesh's openers early in the first session with only 32 runs on the board.

Shadman Islam was the first to fall for 12 in the ninth over, with Nyauchi also removing Mahmudul Hasan Joy (14) in his next over.

A third-wicket partnership of 66 runs between Mominul and Shanto gave the home team's score some respectability.

Bangladesh's relatively inexperienced pace attack of Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Khaled Ahmed could not find their lines against Bennett, who hit six fours.

Trailing only by 124 runs, Zimbabwe have a rare opportunity to set a formidable first innings total with the pitch expected to be better for the batters on the second day.

Bangladesh are ranked ninth and Zimbabwe are at the bottom of the 12-team International Cricket Council Test rankings after a disappointing year and both teams are hoping for a better start to the long season ahead.

The hosts have been formidable on the slow and spin-friendly home pitches but have several veterans missing.

The second and final Test of the series will be played in Chittagong from April 28.

DAY 1 SCORES:

Bangladesh 191 all out in 61 overs (Mominul 56, Shanto 40, Muzarabani 3/50, Masakadza 3/21) lead Zimbabwe 67/0 in 14.1 overs (Bennett 40*, Curran 17*, Mahmud 0/16, Rana 0/21) by 124 runs

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first