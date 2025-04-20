Buttler fires Gujarat to top of table in intense heat

England's Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 97 to power Gujarat Titans to the top of the Indian Premier League table with a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad's intense heat Saturday.

Chasing 204 for victory, Gujarat rode on Buttler's 54-ball knock laced with 11 fours and four sixes to achieve their target with four balls to spare at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler and impact substitute Sherfane Rutherford, a left-hand West Indies batter who hit 43, put on a key stand of 119 to steer Gujarat to their fifth win in seven matches and the top of the 10-team table.

Delhi slipped to second.

Rutherford fell in the 19th over.

Delhi's left-arm quick Mitchell Starc needed to defend 10 off the final six balls but the left-handed Rahul Tewatia finished off with a six and four.

Buttler, who hit his third half-century of the season, was left three short of a hundred that would have put him level with Virat Kohli's record eight IPL tons.

Gujarat, who won the IPL in their debut season in 2022, elected to field first on a hot afternoon as the temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Delhi reached 203/8 but the total could have been more had it not been for four wickets by Gujarat pace bowler Prasidh Krishna, who now leads this season's bowling with 14 scalps.

Buttler was the hero as his batting charge stood out after his work behind the stumps for 20 overs in the heat as he gloved two catches.

Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill fell run out for seven in the second over after he attempted a tough single and a direct throw from Karun Nair rattled the stumps.

The left-right batting pair of Sai Sudharsan and Buttler put the innings back on track as they balanced caution and aggression in their stand of 60.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took down Sudharsan for 36 but Buttler found another partner in Rutherford, who took on the bowling and hit three sixes.

Earlier Delhi skipper Axar Patel top-scored with 39.

Lokesh Rahul made 28 before Krishna trapped him leg before wicket with a yorker and then cut short Nair's knock in the ninth over.

Veteran pace bowler Ishant Sharma bowled two overs but went off after he struggled to cope with the scorching heat.

Ishant came back to bowl another over but again went back to the dug out and was subbed out with figure of 1/19.

Tristan Stubbs was out for 31 before Krishna sent back Axar and Vipraj Nigam with successive balls but the hat-trick was avoided.

Ashutosh Sharma hit 37 to boost the total.

35TH MATCH

Delhi Capitals 203/8 (Axar 39, Krishna 4/41) lost to Gujarat Titans 204/3 in 19.2 overs (Buttler 97*Rutherford 43) by 7 wickets