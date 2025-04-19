Peninsula Premier League 2025 held in Chittagong

The Peninsula Chittagong hosted the Peninsula Premier League 2025, a cricket tournament that brings together the spirit of sportsmanship, unity, and excitement among associates.

The event was held at Kwality Cricket Field, featuring three teams - Peninsula Lions, Peninsula Warriors, and champions Peninsula Gladiators.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong, whose words set the tone for a competitive yet friendly series.

This year's tournament was presented by title sponsor Ispahani Tea Limited, with support from co-sponsor Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd.

The Peninsula Premier League has become a key part of The Peninsula Chittagong’s annual tradition - encouraging camaraderie, building stronger interdepartmental bonds, and promoting a balanced work culture through healthy competition.

The battle between Lions, Warriors, and Gladiators promised edge-of-the-seat action, with participants putting forth their best game and fans rallying behind their teams.

The prize giving ceremony was attended by all heads of departments.

Guests from Ispahani Tea Ltd also graced the occasion, including Nur Nabi, sales manager – tea marketing.

In addition, officials from Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd were present at the prize distribution programme.