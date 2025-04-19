Tigresses qualify for Cricket World Cup after final day climax

Bangladesh women’s team qualified for the 2025 Cricket World Cup, to be held in India in September-October, after an exciting end to the qualifiers in Lahore Saturday.

The Tigresses lost to hosts Pakistan, who have already advanced to the world event as one of two teams from the qualifiers, while the West Indies thrashed Thailand as both Bangladesh and the Windies finished on six points.

Nigar Sultana Joty and Co though progressed to the ICC flagship event as the second and final team by the barest of margins.

Bangladesh ended with a net run rate of 0.639, just ahead of the West Indies with 0.626.

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup will feature hosts India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the two teams from the qualifiers – Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Batting first against Pakistan, Bangladesh posted a modest 178/9 which the home side chased down in 39.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Ritu Moni and Fahima Khatun chipped in with 48 and 44 not out respectively.

Sadia Iqbal led the Pakistan attack with three wickets while Fatima Sana and Diana Baig bagged two each.

Pakistan’s chase was guided by opener Muneeba Ali, who made 69, and Aliya Riaz’s unbeaten 52.

Bangladesh’s Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan all picked up one wicket apiece.

Following their defeat, the women in red and green had to wait anxiously for the outcome of the West Indies-Thailand clash, which began in the afternoon, local time, compared to Bangladesh’s morning tie.

Asked to take first guard, Thailand were all out for 166 in 46.1 overs riding on Natthakan Chantham’s 66.

Afy Fletcher caused the most damage with her four wickets while Aaliyah Alleyne took three.

In pursuit of the target, the Caribbean side breezed home in just 10.1 overs with six wickets in hand largely thanks to captain Hayley Matthews (70) and Chinelle Henry (48), giving them a NRR of 0.626.

Bangladesh however, were better off by a mere 0.013 with 0.639.

This will be the Tigresses' second appearance at the marquee ICC women's event, after the 2022 edition in New Zealand.

14TH MATCH

Bangladesh women 178/9 (Ritu 48, Fahima 44*) lost to Pakistan women 181/3 in 39.4 overs (Muneeba 69, Aliya 52*) by 7 wickets