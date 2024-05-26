Tigers avoid T20 series whitewash against USA

Bangladesh earned a face-saving 10-wicket win to avoid a whitewash against lower-ranked USA in the three-match Twenty20 international series in Texas Saturday.

Openers Tanzid Hasan (58) and Soumya Sarkar (43), the latter among Bangladesh batters who have come under severe criticism after the shocking series loss to the Americans, were unbeaten till the end to guide the tourists to a consolation victory in 11.4 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman earlier caused all sorts of damage as the home side were restricted to 104 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

The left-arm paceman finished with stunning figure of 6/10 from his four overs while Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shakib al Hasan and Rishad Hossain bagged one wicket each.

After impressing in the first two games, the hosts put in a disappointing batting display with opener Andries Gous scoring the highest 27.

The men in red and green will again take on hosts USA in a T20 World Cup warm-up before facing India in the last practice match.

Bangladesh are in Group D at the T20 World Cup alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Nepal.

3RD T20I

USA 104/9 (Gous 27, Mustafizur 6/10) lost to Bangladesh 108/0 in 11.4 overs (Tanzid 58*, Soumya 43*) by 10 wickets