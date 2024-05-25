Saturday, May 25, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pakistan retains Rauf in T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan are the 20th and the last team to announce the squad as they continued to search for combination

Haris Rauf
Update : 25 May 2024, 09:25 AM

Pakistan retained fast bowler Haris Rauf when announcing Friday their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, despite doubts over his fitness and lack of match practice.

The 30-year old injured his shoulder during Pakistan Super League in February and is expected to play in the second Twenty20 international in Birmingham Saturday - his first outing since recovery.

Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee said Rauf is fit and raring to go.

"Rauf is full fit and bowling well in the nets," said a PCB release.

"It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing in the first match at Headingley but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the coming matches."

The Headingley match between Pakistan and England was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan are the 20th and the last team to announce the squad as they continued to search for combination since their 2-2 series draw at home against New Zealand last month.

Babar Azam will lead the squad in the world event, his third T20 World Cup as skipper.

The tournament will run from June 1 to 29 and be jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

Teams are divided in four groups of five with the top two teams qualifying for the Super Eight Stage in which all matches will be played in the West Indies.

Pakistan's Group A includes arch rivals India as well as Canada and Ireland. 

Pakistan will face United States in their first match in Dallas on June 6.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali, as well as batters Agha Salman and Muhammad Irfan Khan were left off the squad.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir - the only survivor of Pakistan's 2009 T20 World Cup triumph - is meanwhile staging a comeback after coming out of retirement two months ago.

He is part of a strong pace attack spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rauf, Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi.

Pakistan lost in the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and in the final in Australia in 2022.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Topics:

CricketPakistan cricket teamPakistan Cricket BoardBabar AzamICC T20 World Cup
Read More

Shanto: We should change our mentality, mindset

Hyderabad down Rajasthan to set up IPL final with Kolkata

Ponting says he was approached to be India head coach

Nepal bid to include Lamichhane for T20 WC despite visa denial

Sri Lanka T20 league to go ahead despite match-fixing allegation

The 12 USA stars who humiliated the Tigers in T20 series

Latest News

After World Court ruling, Palestinians want action not words

Deep depression likely to intensify further in Bay

Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world Saturday morning

Aziz Khan named next chair of Unicef International Council

Is there a new plot against Bangladeshi peacekeepers?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x