Saifuddin exclusion highlight as BCB declares squad for T20 WC

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin missing out on the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup 2024 has been the point of discussion as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the team Tuesday.

The national selection panel led by Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu declared a 15-member squad, with two playing reserves, for the multination tournament to be held in the USA and the West Indies in June.

The same Bangladesh squad will take on USA in a three-match T20 series scheduled to take place later this month.

Bangladesh team are set to leave Dhaka Wednesday evening for the United States.

Former Bangladesh cricketer Lipu while speaking to the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium Tuesday revealed Saifuddin has been the only change from the provisional squad that was sent to the International Cricket Council on April 30.

Another fast-bowling all-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib replaced Saifuddin in the main squad.

According to the chief selector, Saifuddin failed to impress the selection group in the death overs in the just-concluded five-match T20I series at home to Zimbabwe.

In the series, Saifuddin had finished with eight wickets in four games at an economy rate of 9.31.

“Saifuddin was in our minds [as he was part of the provisional team]. We had formed a team around the BPL T20 [2024], and we didn't deviate a lot from that squad,” said Lipu.

“Saifuddin is the only player from the squad we had submitted on the 30th [April] who didn't make it in the final cut. In his place, Tanzim Sakib came in,” informed the former Bangladesh captain.

“Though Saifuddin didn't get enough to bat [against Zimbabwe], the reason why we were banking highly on Saifuddin was because of his ability to bowl yorkers in the death overs, which unfortunately we didn't see much. We observed a disparity between his performances in domestic cricket and international cricket,” Lipu explained.

Since his international debut in 2023, Tanzim has played seven One Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.

His last international appearance came against Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I last week as he finished the series with a scalp in two games.

“We have observed Tanzim during the Sri Lanka series. His dedication, his determination to deliver on the field has put him ahead in consideration [with Saifuddin],” said Lipu.

BCB also named fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed as the vice-captain for the T20 World Cup amid injury concern.

The right-arm speedster picked up a side strain during the Zimbabwe series and will receive treatment for the next few weeks to get fit before the world event.

Taskin took eight wickets in four games against the Zimbabweans.

Lipu informed that the BCB medical team is confident of Taskin's recovery before the start of the T20 World Cup.