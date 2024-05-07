Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Abahani become unbeaten champions in DPL

Abahani Limited achieved the goal of becoming an unbeaten champions in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after beating Shinepukur Cricket Club by four wickets

Update : 07 May 2024, 12:14 AM

Abahani Limited achieved the goal of becoming an unbeaten champions in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after beating Shinepukur Cricket Club by four wickets, thanks to a century of Anamul Haque Bijoy at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

The Dhanmondi outfit had earlier confirmed the title with two matches at hands and from then their target was to keep them unbeaten throughout the league. It was not easier, considering that they had to play the last two matches without as many as 10 first choice players, who were included in the squad of five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

But they overcame it brilliantly to prove their worth as a true champion. Overall they won 16 matches, including 11 in the group phase to finish the league unbeatably.

Opting to bat first, Shinepukur put up 234-8 with Amite Hasan hitting highest 77. Opener Khalid Hasn made 58 while Irfan Shukkur scored 33 before being retired hurt. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan stifled Shinepukur, claiming 3-29.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat who stood as captain in absence of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Abdul Rowshan gave Rakibul ably support, grabbing two wickets apiece.

Abahani made a horrible start, losing two wickets to be reduced to 30-2 in eighth over. But Anamul Haque Bijoy who came to bat at No.3 steadied the innings and led the side to victory, hitting an unbeaten 110 off 120 with seven fours and four sixes as Abahani raced to the victory, reaching 235-6 in 46.1 overs. Saikat made 29 while Majrahul Islam Sagor scored 23.

Abahani Limited’s archrivals Mohammedan Sporting Club defended 176 astutely to secure a 53 runs win against Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 ground in the day’s other match. Mohammedan finished as DPL runners-up.

The Motijhil outfit won eight matches out off 11 in the group phase. In the Super league phase, they registered win in four matches and lost only one game to eventual champions Abahani Limited.

Put into bat first, Mohammedan were bowled out for 176 in 47.2 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz made team-best 44 while Rony Talukdar scored 39. However they came up with unwavering resolve in the bowling to bundle Gazi Group out for just 123 32.1 overs.

Offspinner Nayeem Hasan snapped up 3-27. Other two spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed and pacer Mushfik Hasan took two wickets apiece.

CricketAbahani LimitedDhaka Premier Division Cricket League
