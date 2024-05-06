Monday, May 06, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
ICC say robust security plan for T20 World Cup amid threat reports

The biggest T20 World Cup will be played across nine venues including six in West Indies

Update : 06 May 2024, 06:00 PM

A robust security plan has been put in place for the T20 World Cup in June, the organisers of the competition said on Monday after reports of a possible threat to the global showpiece surfaced in the Caribbean media.

Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley told the 'Sunday Express' about a possible security threat to the 20-team event to be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States.

"Given the fact that bad actors can choose to misbehave in any way possible it makes it virtually impossible to completely seal off all opportunities," he said.

Cricket West Indies and the game's global governing body, International Cricket Council, sought to allay any such fears in a joint statement.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," they said.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place."

The biggest T20 World Cup will be played across nine venues including six in West Indies.

 

Topics:

CricketICC T20 World CupInternational Cricket Council (ICC)
