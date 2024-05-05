Hosts Bangladesh in Group B along with South Africa, England and West Indies

The International Cricket Council Sunday announced the fixtures for the ninth Women’s Twenty20 World Cup taking place from October 3 to 20 in Bangladesh this year, an event that promises to inspire and connect with a new generation of fans across the globe.

Ten teams will play 23 matches, over 18 action-packed days, at two venues in Bangladesh, the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as the world’s best battle it out for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

The schedule was unveiled at an event in Dhaka, attended by Nazmul Hasan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, alongside Geoff Allardice, CEO of the ICC and the skippers of India and Bangladesh women’s team - Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana respectively.

Before the official fixture launch, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina met the two captains at her residence, offering her best wishes for a successful T20 World Cup.

Group A features six-time winners Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 1, with games taking place in Sylhet.

Whilst Group B ties between the hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies and Qualifier 2 will be played in Dhaka.

On the T20 World Cup’s opening day, Bangladesh will face Qualifier 2 in the evening clash in Dhaka on October 3, as the home side will look to announce themselves strongly in front of what is expected to be a sellout home crowd.

Prior to that, 2023 runners-up South Africa will play England in the opening encounter of the T20 World Cup which will set the tone for a competitive and exciting 18 days.

Defending champions and the most successful team in the event’s history Australia will start their campaign on October 4 in Sylhet against Qualifier 1, while the highly anticipated fixture between India and Pakistan will take place in Sylhet on October 6.

The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17 in Sylhet, and October 18 in Dhaka.

The T20 World Cup champions will be crowned at the home of cricket in Mirpur on October 20.

Qualifiers 1 and 2 will emerge from the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the final being played Tuesday.

Teams have been divided into two groups of five, with sides playing everyone in their group once.

In the semis, the first-ranked team from one group clashes with the second-ranked side from the opposite group.

The winners of these semi-finals would claim the last spots in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh's fixtures

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Bangladesh v Q2, Dhaka, 7pm

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Bangladesh v England, Dhaka, 7pm

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka, 3pm

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, 7pm