Abahani beat old foes Mohammedan to continue DPL winning spree

Abahani, which had already confirmed the DPL trophy, stayed unbeaten for 15 matches

Update : 03 May 2024, 10:57 PM

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat who led the side in absence of Najmul Hossain Shanto hit his List A career-best 101 ball-133 as Abahani Limited edged old rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club past by nine runs in a tense Dhaka Premier League (DPL) clash today at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.

Abahani, which had already confirmed the DPL trophy, stayed unbeaten for 15 matches (including four in the Super League phase) after winning this game.

Thanks to Saikat's fluent knock, Abahani compiled a hefty 303 before being all out in exact 50 overs.

Due to national team's T20 series against Zimbabwe, Abahani had to release as many as 10 first choice players but that mattered little for the champions.

Opener Sabbir Hossain played a key role in giving the side a good start, hammering 91 off 78, a knock laced with seven fours and six sixes.

Skipper Saikat then gave the finishing touch with an epic century featuring eight fours and 10 towering sixes. His knock propelled the side past 300.

Abu Haider Rony and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed three wickets apiece for Mohammedan.

Abahani's disciplined bowling, however, restricted Mohammedan to 294-6 with Nahidul Islam playing the vital role, having taken 3-44.

Rubel Mea was the top-scorer for Mohammedan with 62 ball-65 not out while captain Imrul Kayes made 59.

CricketAbahani LimitedMohammedan Sporting ClubDhaka Premier Division Cricket League
