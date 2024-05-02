Friday, May 03, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

West Indies' Devon Thomas given five-year corruption ban by ICC

Thomas, capped 34 times across all three international formats from 2009 to 2022, committed offences in 3 separate tournaments - the Caribbean Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10

West Indies batsman Devon Thomas
Update : 03 May 2024, 12:20 AM

The West Indies batsman Devon Thomas has been banned from cricket for five years after admitting seven breaches of anti-corruption regulations, the International Cricket Council announced Thursday.

The ICC said the final 18 months of the ban had been suspended, with the punishment backdated by a year.

Thomas, capped 34 times across all three international formats from 2009 to 2022, committed offences in three separate tournaments - the Caribbean Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10.

The most serious of those charges saw the 34-year old Thomas accept he was guilty of contriving to be party to match-fixing attempts in the Sri Lanka-based tournament.

He also admitted several offences of failing to report illegal approaches to the authorities.

"Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions," said Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC's integrity unit.

"He therefore knew what his obligations were under the anti-corruption codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues.

"This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly."

Topics:

CricketICCWest Indies CricketWest Indies cricket teamCWI
Read More

Shanto: Our first target is to win Zimbabwe series

India unperturbed by Pandya's form, Kohli's strike rate ahead of T20 WC

Former Bank of England governor named as president of MCC

Afghanistan pick six all-rounders in T20 World Cup squad

Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Abahani retain DPL title in style

Latest News

Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48-hour

Traffic movement resumes in Rangamati after 8 hours

BNP now distributes leaflets to boycott Upazila Parishad polls

ADB keen to work together with Bangladesh on impactful projects

Gazipur train derailment: 2 BGB platoons deployed to help with rescue work

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x