Afghanistan pick six all-rounders in T20 World Cup squad

Afghanistan have packed six all-rounders, including captain Rashid Khan, in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup

Update : 01 May 2024, 02:33 PM

Afghanistan have packed six all-rounders, including captain Rashid Khan, in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies in June.

Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, and the wicketkeeping duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Ishaq were the only four frontline batters in the squad unveiled on X on Tuesday night.

Afghanistan will hope the presence of all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat and Nangeyalia Kharote will add depth to their batting.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Noor Ahmad will join Rashid and Nabi in Afghanistan's formidable spin attack, which is likely to be key to their performance in the 20-team tournament.

Top-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi, who led Afghanistan in the 50-overs World Cup in India last year, did not make the squad.

Afghanistan begin their Group C campaign against Uganda on June 3. The top two teams from the group, which also include New Zealand and West Indies, will advance to the Super 8 stage.

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

 

