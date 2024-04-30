Abahani retain DPL title in style

Abahani Limited confirmed the coveted Dhaka Premier League title after securing a four-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Cricket Club at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan 4 ground Tuesday.

The victory against Sheikh Jamal was Abahani's 14th straight in the DPL, including three in the Super League phase as they sealed the trophy with two matches in hand.

Abahani faced a tough time to form the first XI for the game against Sheikh Jamal after as many as 10 of their first choice players joined the national team for the five-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board responded to their request by allowing three players - Afif Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Tanvir Islam - to play the crucial game against Sheikh Jamal, who were bolstered by the return of ace all-rounder Shakib al Hasan.

Apart from Tanvir, the other two were key in Abahani's hard-fought victory that saw them win their fifth title since the league got List A status in 2013.

From the years 1973 to 2012, Abahani won the title a record 17 times.

After winning 14 matches, Abahani's next target is to end the league as unbeaten champions for which they need to win the last two games.

Mohammedan Sporting Club Ltd are in second place with 22 points after winning three straight matches in the Super League.

Put into bat first, Sheikh Jamal piled up 267/9 with Ziaur Rahman hitting highest 85.

Ziaur provided the late impetus to help Sheikh Jamal post a respectable total, smashing six fours and eight sixes in his knock, playing just 58 balls.

Shakib, who returned to the country Monday from USA, made 49 off 56, hitting two fours and three sixes.

He has been rested for the first three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe as he was advised to get his match fitness by playing DPL games.

Saykat Ali and captain Nurul Hasan Sohan made identical 41s.

For Abahani, Tanzim (3/62) and Rakibul Hasan (3/29) snared three wickets apiece while Nahidul Islam snapped up 2/31.

Riding on three half-centuries, Abahani raced to the victory with a ball to spare, reaching 273/6 in 49.5 overs.

Afif was instrumental in the successful run chase with 88-ball 83, a knock laced with eight fours and two sixes.

Anamul Haque scored 67 and Mosaddek Hossain, who led the side in the absence of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, added 53 not out.

Shafiqul Islam took two wickets for 60 runs while Shakib, Saif Hasan, Taibur Rahman and Ripon Mondol grabbed one apiece.

SUPER LEAGUE

Sheikh Jamal 267/9 (Ziaur 85, Shakib 49) lost to Abahani 273/6 in 49.5 overs (Afif 83, Anamul 67) by 4 wickets