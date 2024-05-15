Paris garbage collectors strike months before Olympics

Paris garbage collectors went on strike on Tuesday, two and a half months before the French capital is due to host the Summer Olympic Games.

Paris rubbish collectors had been warning that they could strike over the summer, raising the spectre of piles of stinking trash roasting in summer heat on the streets as hordes of athletes and tourists descend on the City of Light.

Unions and city hall differed on how many of the collectors had walked off the job on Tuesday.

Paris city hall said that 16 percent of staff, or one in six, were striking.

"Collection services were little affected today", a city hall official told AFP, without providing further details.

But the CGT union branch that represents garbage collectors, hailed a "strong" mobilisation effort, saying that 70-90 percent of staff, depending on the "arrondissement" district of the capital, had walked off the job.

CGT said that some 400 striking workers had on Tuesday morning "occupied" the building housing city hall's human resources department.

City hall put the number at 100 and said they had left by mid-day.

CGT had warned that walkouts would occur on several days in May and then continue from July 1 to September 8.

Summer Olympics will run in Paris from July 26 until August 11, and the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8.

Refuse workers in the Paris region are demanding an extra 400 euros ($430) per month and a one-off 1,900-euro bonus for those working during the Olympics, when French workers traditionally take time off for the summer holidays.

The mayor's office had previously told AFP that it would extend to refuse collectors bonuses of between 600 and 1,900 euros that it had already announced for workers contributing to the Olympics effort.

The mayor of Paris's 17th district, Geoffroy Boulard, said the strike was "irresponsible".

"To take hostage not only Parisians but also tourists and visitors is also an attack on France's world image", he said on Tuesday.

In March last year, a three-week strike by rubbish collectors against President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pensions reform saw more than 10,000 tonnes of waste piled in Paris streets at its height.

Images of the heaps of trash, some mounting several metres high, were seen around the world.