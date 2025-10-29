Ayushmann Khurrana says Thamma is ‘biggest film of career’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has said he is thrilled with the response to his latest release Thamma, calling it the “biggest film” of his career in terms of opening and audience reception so far.

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann said that public appreciation matters the most to him. “Validation by the public is the biggest validation. This is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well,” he said.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film stars Ayushmann opposite Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

The actor said what excited him most was the chance to move away from his familiar “boy-next-door” roles. “Here, the character slowly transforms — almost like a vampire with superhero traits. I did that for the first time, and I have always been a fan of this universe,” he added.

Ayushmann said the film’s success is an added bonus. “As an actor, I found the script very exciting. Whatever is happening now is like a cherry on top.”

Looking ahead, he confirmed that before a sequel to Thamma, audiences will see Bhediya 2, as the horror comedy universe continues to expand. “I’m excited to see how different characters will merge and clash in upcoming films,” he said.

Ayushmann also shared that he will begin shooting Sooraj Barjatya’s next film within days. “It’s a dream to play a character named Prem in Sooraj ji’s film. It’s a family entertainer with something fresh — a film like this hasn’t come out in years,” he said.

The actor further confirmed a new project with Yash Raj Films, though the title is yet to be announced.