Farewell to our beloved storyteller

I still remember the first time I cracked open a “Tin Goyenda” book—its cover was already frayed from eager hands long before mine reached for it.

It was late afternoon in Badda, and I’d slipped the paperback into my schoolbag, heart pounding with the thrill of smuggling a secret.

Under the flimsy wooden desk, I peeled back the pages of Kongkal Dwip and felt as though I’d stepped off a Dhaka street straight into the dusty docks of Rocky Beach, Los Angeles.

There, Kishore’s bright eyes met mine, Musa’s laughter echoed in my ears, and Robin’s steady calm steadied my own racing pulse.

I was ten then, clutching my tiffin money in one hand and a folded note in code in the other.

My friends and I had devised our own “secret signals,” scribbling them across the margins of our textbooks so that any day could become an impromptu Tin Goyenda stakeout.

We scavenged every corner of Badda and Gulshan bookshops for the next volume, pooling our small savings until we could afford the next adventure.

Each new title felt like a personal invitation: “Join us,” the back page beckoned, “if you dare.”

Rokib Hasan gave us that invitation over and over.

He took the skeletal outlines of Western detective tales—whispers of the Three Investigators, the Famous Five—and wove them into something that felt entirely our own.

Kishore’s scrap-yard headquarters became as familiar as our own backyards.

I could draw a map of that hidden office in my sleep: the rusted gates, the secret door disguised as a bookshelf, the hush of anticipation before the three friends descended into darkness to chase down a clue.

When I heard that Rokib Hasan had passed away, I felt the ground tilt beneath me.

It was as if someone had snipped the thread connecting my childhood to those dusty pages.

I closed my eyes and saw Kishore’s daring grin, felt Musa’s steady presence beside me, heard Robin’s quiet encouragement pushing us forward.

For a moment, the classroom desk reappeared, the fluorescent tube buzzing overhead, and I was ten, hanging on every line.

Those books taught me more than mystery-solving.

They taught me loyalty, the stubborn pursuit of truth, and the courage to stand up when the world seemed dark.

I recall walking home past Bangla Bazar market at dusk, the sweat of a Dhaka summer prickling my skin, clutching a new Tin Goyenda like a talisman.

I believed in justice because Kishore believed in it. I laughed at Musa’s jokes because Musa taught me that lightness mattered even amid danger. I learned resilience from Robin, who never let fear slow him down.

Over the years, the books faded from my daily life, replaced by deadlines and digital screens.

Yet every so often, I’d catch sight of that battered paperback on my shelf and feel a familiar pull.

Opening it now, I’m ten again, code-scribbling in margins, plotting midnight readings, certain that the scrap-yard office—and those three steadfast friends—still wait, ready to solve one more case.

Rokib Hasan may have written his last manuscript in 2003, but his voice echoes in every whisper of adventure that stirred my youth.

He didn’t just give us stories; he gave us a playground for our imaginations and a moral compass when the world felt uncertain.

Today, as I set down my pen, I’m grateful for every daring escape, every coded letter, every heartbeat of suspense he delivered.

Thank you, Rokib Hasan, for being our guide through the hidden alleys of Rocky Beach, for teaching us friendship’s true meaning, and for reminding us that even in the smallest of pages, the grandest adventures can be found.