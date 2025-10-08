Star Cineplex celebrates 21st anniversary

Star Cineplex, the country’s first and most modern multiplex chain, has stepped into its 22nd year after completing 21 years of operation. The journey of the multiplex began on October 8, 2004 at the Bashundhara Shopping Centre in the capital.

Like every year, the multiplex is set to celebrate the occasion with a special arrangement. According to Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, AGM of the Media and Marketing Department, entertainment journalists have supported and cooperated with the multiplex from the beginning. Alongside audiences, their contribution has played a vital role in bringing Star Cineplex to its current stage.

This year’s celebration will centre around journalists. On the evening of Wednesday, a special movie show has been arranged for journalists at the Bashundhara City branch. Additionally, audiences will receive special gifts. On the same day, across all branches and all shows, anyone buying one ticket will receive another ticket for free.

Expressing gratitude, Mesbah Uddin Ahmed said the audience is the driving force behind Star Cineplex. Its expansion has been possible because of their love and support. He noted that audiences are always eager to watch good films and the multiplex has worked to ensure a safe and improved environment for moviegoers. Earning their trust, he said, is its biggest success. He added that Star Cineplex will continue striving to meet audience expectations and gradually expand further.

Ahmed also stated that the organisation aims to encourage regular local film production rather than relying solely on foreign films. The goal is to keep theatres filled with audiences for Bangladeshi cinema.

Currently, a total of 22 halls of Star Cineplex are operational in different parts of the country, including Dhaka. Construction of several new branches is ongoing, and the number of halls is expected to increase further by next year.