Sean Diddy Combs faces sentencing for transporting people for sexual encounters

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be sentenced on Friday in a federal criminal case that could result in years of imprisonment.

The hip-hop mogul, 55, was convicted in July of transporting people across the country for sexual encounters—including girlfriends and male sex workers—violating the federal Mann Act He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which carried the possibility of a life sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking more than 11 years in prison for Combs on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His lawyers argue the proposed sentence is “wildly out of proportion” and are asking for his release.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who will hand down the sentence, has indicated Combs is unlikely to be released soon. The judge previously denied bail twice, and Combs has been held at a Brooklyn federal detention center since his arrest a year ago.

The nearly two-month trial featured testimony from women describing beatings, threats, sexual assault, and blackmail. Former girlfriend R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura testified that Combs forced her into hundreds of sexual encounters with strangers over a decade-long relationship. Video evidence showed Combs dragging and hitting Cassie in a hotel hallway.

Another woman, identified as “Jane,” said she was subjected to violence and coerced to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers at drug-fueled hotel parties, sometimes filmed by Combs. Other witnesses recounted additional violent acts, including rape, assault, and threats. Kid Cudi testified that Combs broke into his home over a personal dispute.

Although acquitted of racketeering, Combs could still face a sentence influenced by the trial testimony. The judge will also consider letters from Combs and his accusers. In his letter, Combs claimed he has changed and promised never to reoffend. Cassie described him as a manipulative abuser unlikely to change, while a former assistant called for a sentence reflecting the ongoing danger he poses.

Combs will address the court, and his defense team plans to present an 11-minute video. Lawyers maintain that the encounters were consensual and argue that his time in jail has reformed him, claiming he has already faced significant punishment.