Dhaka Tribune
‘Saba’ drops — and Mehazabien transforms

  • Mehazabien makes her long-awaited cinematic debut with film Saba
  • Directed by Maksud Hossain, the film explores family struggles
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 07:41 PM

After years of fans asking “When will Mehazabien do a film?”, the beloved TV and web actress finally makes her cinematic debut with “Saba”—a deeply personal story of love, loss, and resilience. 

Directed by Maksud Hossain, “Saba” follows a young woman’s struggle to care for her ailing mother after losing her father. Mehazabien plays the title role, which she says changed her from within: “‘Saba’ taught me courage. I couldn’t walk away from this character.” 

The film’s trailer, released last Sunday, stirred social media with its raw emotion and realism. Viewers praised Mehazabien’s expressive performance and the mother-daughter bond portrayed on screen. 

“Saba” has already toured major international festivals—from Toronto to Busan—and won third prize at the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Now, it’s set for release in Bangladesh this Puja season. 

For Mehazabien, “Saba” is more than a film—it’s a chapter of transformation. For audiences, it’s a heartfelt tribute to the timeless bond between mother and child. 

Topics:

Mehazabien Chowdhury
