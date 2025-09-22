Dua Lipa fires manager over letter to drop pro-Palestinian band

British pop star Dua Lipa has reportedly fired her agent after he signed a letter calling for the pro-Palestinian Irish rap group Kneecap to be removed from the Glastonbury Festival in July.

Several music industry professionals and artists had signed a private letter sent to festival founder Michael Eavis urging him to drop Kneecap ahead of the festival, reports Al Jazeera.

The letter was later leaked and condemned by others in the music world, and the band went on to perform their scheduled slot. Among the signatories was David Levy, Dua Lipa’s agent from the WME talent agency.

A report in The Mail on Sunday, citing a music industry source, said Lipa’s decision to fire Levy stems from her pro-Palestine stance, which “doesn’t align” with her now-former agent. “She views him as being a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis,” the unnamed source told the publication.

Kneecap has faced allegations of supporting the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Palestinian group Hamas, which the band denies. In May, Liam Og O Hannaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged under a UK terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a performance last November. His case has been adjourned to the end of this month.

Last week, Kneecap criticized the Canadian government for barring the trio from entering the country over accusations of endorsing political violence and terrorism by supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. In response, the band described comments by Vince Gasparro, a Liberal member of the Canadian Parliament and parliamentary secretary for combating crime, as “wholly untrue and deeply malicious,” and threatened legal action.

Meanwhile, more pro-Palestinian music artists have called for the industry to take a stronger stance. On Friday, over 400 musicians and record labels signed the “No Music for Genocide” initiative, removing their music from Israel in response to its war in Gaza and the “ethnic cleansing of the occupied West Bank.” “This tangible act is just one step toward honoring Palestinian demands to isolate and delegitimize Israel as it kills without consequence on the world stage,” the initiative stated.

Al Jazeera reached out to WME management for comment but has yet to receive a response.