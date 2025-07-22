Farida Parveen returns home

Famous Lalon singer Farida Parveen has been suffering from kidney and diabetes problems for a long time. The artist was undergoing treatment at the capital's Universal Medical College Hospital for several days after she developed complications while undergoing dialysis.

She was initially admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as her physical condition deteriorated. She is being treated under the supervision of multiple medical boards in a risky condition.

She is now healthy. She returned home on Monday (July 21) night. Her son Imam Zafar Numanee confirmed the news.

He said, "I brought my mother home at around 11:45 on Monday night. She is much better than before. Now she can eat on her own. She has not started walking yet. She will have to be given physiotherapy. Then she will be able to start walking."

Needless to say, rumours of Farida Parveen's death spread suddenly from the night of July 7. The artist's family expressed their anger over this. They also requested everyone to refrain from spreading such news.

It is also necessary to mention that Farida Parveen has been suffering from various complications including kidney disease, respiratory problems and other diseases for the past few years. Recently, while undergoing dialysis, her physical condition deteriorated and she was admitted to the hospital on July 5.

It is worth noting that Farida Parveen started performing Nazrul Sangeet as a listed artist of Rajshahi Betar in 1968. She gained popularity by singing patriotic songs around 1973. In 1987, she received the Ekushey Padak for her special contribution to music. In 2008, she also received the 'Fukuoka Asian Culture' award from the Japanese government. In 1993, this artist received the National Film Award for her film songs.