Bangladesh’s super model Nibir Adnan shines at New York Fashion Week 2025

Bangladeshi supermodel Nibir Adnan has made the nation proud by gracing the runway at one of the world’s largest fashion events—New York Fashion Week 2025. Held from September 10 to 14 at Sony Hall, Manhattan, New York City, the event brought together renowned designers, models, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts for a spectacular and diverse runway showcase.

Models walked the runway in the creations of over 130 acclaimed designers. The event featured 28 Latin American brands from countries like Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, alongside international brands from Japan, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Before the main event, on September 8, Nibir Adnan participated in the casting round through his agency CG Models. Nearly 3,000 models from around the world competed in this casting, where Nibir Adnan qualified to secure his place on the main runway. Among them, he proudly represented Bangladesh, highlighting the nation’s prestige through his presence and performance on the international stage.

During the three-day event, Nibir walked for five international designers, including O4BH (United Kingdom), Monkstr (Austin, Texas), The Tokyo Vibes (Japan), Runway7 Fashion (New York, LA, Miami), and Emma Ritz (Tokyo). His makeup was done by Book of Beauty, with photography by Anja Stoll.

Speaking from New York about participating in one of the world’s largest fashion weeks, Nibir Adnan said: “This is a moment of immense pride for me, not just as an individual, but as a Bangladeshi. Representing my country on the global stage of New York Fashion Week is truly a dream come true. Every time someone asks me, ‘Where are you from?’ and I say, ‘I’m from Bangladesh’—I get goosebumps. Sharing the same platform with international celebrities and receiving their appreciation has been surreal. Their support and kind words have touched my heart. This success is not just mine; it’s for every young dreamer back home who thinks the world is too big and their country too small. I want to say: we belong. We rise. We represent.”

Notably, during the fashion week, on September 11 he also participated in the International Heritage Fashion Week, and he is scheduled to take part in Couture Fashion Week on Saturday, where his performance will further shine a spotlight on Bangladesh.

Supermodel Nibir Adnan has worked with nearly all major local brands and extended his career internationally in Mumbai, India, representing products for Amazon India, Raymond, Spykar, among other Indian brands.

He has also brought pride to Bangladesh as the brand ambassador for the world-renowned Italian brand Bulgari Perfume, and has worked as a model for brands based in London and Dubai, in addition to Dhaka and Mumbai. Nibir has received numerous international honors and recognition, including the NRB Award in the ‘International Model of the Year’ category on September 14 in New York.

Apart from modeling, this supermodel is steadily entering acting. This year, he made his big-screen debut with the film ‘Esha Murder’.