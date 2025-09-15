Monday, September 15, 2025

Emmy winners in key categories

'Adolescence' won for best limited series, while 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' won for best drama and best comedy, respectively

Adolescence team accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series on 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Emmys Television Academy
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 11:14 AM

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 77th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Adolescence" won for best limited series, while "The Pitt" and "The Studio" won for best drama and best comedy, respectively.

The Studio team accepts the #Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series on 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Emmys Television Academy

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "The Pitt"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "The Studio"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: "Adolescence"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Noah Wyle accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt on 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Emmys Television Academy

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Britt Lower, "Severance"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

The Pitt team accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series on 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Emmys Television Academy

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

