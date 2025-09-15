Emmy winners in key categories

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 77th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Adolescence" won for best limited series, while "The Pitt" and "The Studio" won for best drama and best comedy, respectively.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "The Pitt"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "The Studio"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: "Adolescence"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Britt Lower, "Severance"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"