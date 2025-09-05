Maasranga TV launches new show revisiting the golden era of 90’s Bengali music

Maasranga Television is set to bring back the golden era of Bengali music with a new program titled “90’s Music Story”.

The show will revive the timeless songs and stories of the 1990s, a decade widely regarded as the most prosperous chapter in Bangla music, when the audio industry and film songs thrived equally.

The first episode will be broadcast today, featuring musician Agun. The date also marks the death anniversary of his friend, popular film actor Salman Shah.

Agun rose to fame in 1992 after singing for the film Keyamat Theke Keyamat, which was also Salman Shah’s debut movie. Their friendship began during this project, and Agun later lent his voice to most of Salman’s songs, creating many shared memories. In the program, Agun will share not only stories of music but also reflections on Salman Shah.

Agun’s musical journey began in the early 1990s with the band “Sudden”, before he went on to become a celebrated playback singer. On the show, he will recall many memories from that era.

While speaking about his father, renowned composer and music director Khan Ataur Rahman, and the late band star Ayub Bachchu, Agun broke into tears. He also described his unique experiences of singing in Humayun Ahmed’s films and shared the story behind his hugely popular song Amar Swapnogulo.

The program is produced by S M Humayun Kabir, with compilation by Riyad Shimul.

Speaking about the show, the producer said: “The nineties were one of the golden chapters of our music. Especially, the youth of that time were intoxicated by a frenzied wave of band music. In this program, popular band stars and musicians will share stories of that nostalgic era. Alongside the stories, they will also perform songs. I hope the program will be enjoyable for the viewers.”