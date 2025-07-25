Hollywood icon Kate Winslet shouts out to her Bangladeshi fanbase

Kate Winslet, best known globally for “Titanic,” embarks on a bold new chapter with “Lee”—a film that not only showcases her transformative acting but also marks her debut as a producer.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, she has worked extensively on both the big and small screens.

“Lee” is a biographical film based on the life of Lee Miller, a photojournalist during the Second World War. In 1985, Miller’s son, Antony Penrose, published a memoir of his mother’s life, and the is adapted from that book.

Surprisingly, it took eight years to make the film—primarily due to budget constraints—even with a star like Kate Winslet attached.

Major Hollywood studios showed little interest, perhaps because it was a biopic of a real woman. Ultimately, Winslet not only played the lead role but also took on the role of producer.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 and was released in theatres in September 2024.

Kate Winslet took part in several press conferences to promote “Lee.” Among them, Bangla Tribune’s Johny Hoque, attending as an international voter for the Golden Globe Awards, had the opportunity to ask questions at two virtual events.

I am speaking from Bangladesh. Since the release of “Titanic,” you have had a massive fan base in Bangladesh.

Wow, wonderful! Then I must visit Bangladesh someday.

Definitely! My question is, how did you research the role of Lee Miller? You must have met her son, Antony Penrose. Which aspects of his mother did you try to understand most deeply?

Antony Penrose is a very close friend of mine. He is now in his seventies, and I have known him closely for the past nine years. He has collaborated with me in reviewing media materials, and we have participated in several Q&A sessions together.

While the Lee Miller archive was undoubtedly useful, I found the conversations with Antony to be the most enriching, especially in learning about Lee and her relationship with her son. Talking about these subjects was difficult for him. For a son, speaking about such personal matters regarding his mother is never easy.

Antony shared more with me than he ever did with others who had previously tried to tell Lee’s story. He said that about 40 years ago, he had received a manuscript about Lee Miller. So, for four decades, many have tried to portray her story. When I asked why none of those films were made, he said: “Because no one ever truly got her.” That is when I realized—I had to keep speaking with Antony and listen to everything he had to say.

I believe Antony himself gradually acknowledged certain truths that were difficult for him. For instance, growing up under the shadow of someone as deeply traumatized and alcohol-dependent as Lee Miller was very complex for him. He was very open. Antony is also a creative consultant on this film. I can confidently say we will remain friends forever. Honestly, Antony does not want the research on Lee Miller to stop. He wants us to continue. I told him: “Tony, we cannot make another movie.” He replied: “Oh, please.” I told him again: “I do not think we can, Tony.” He truly is a wonderful person. An extraordinary person.

Thank you, Kate!

Thank you, too.

(That day, the conversation ended there, leaving a sense of incompletion. But a glimmer of hope emerged after several rounds of emails with Shelter PR, the agency handling “Lee’s” publicity. They finally promised a separate five-minute session with Kate Winslet. Everything had to be discussed within that tight window due to her packed schedule. Finally, the long-awaited moment arrived. Kate Winslet appeared live via Zoom.)

Hello, Kate!

Hi!

I am joining from Bangladesh. It is a pleasure to have your valuable time.

It is lovely to meet you.

I thoroughly enjoyed watching Lee. I have already seen it twice. You are seen smoking in many scenes and operating a camera like a professional photographer, typing on a typewriter, and speaking in French. Did you learn all these for this role, or did you already know how to do them?

Let me begin by clarifying that we used fake cigarettes for the smoking scenes! As for the typewriter, I had to learn how to use the specific model shown in the film, although I already knew a bit about typing. I learned to operate the camera, too, because I did not want it to be just a prop. I wanted to behave like a real professional photographer during the photography scenes—because that is what Lee Miller was. Whenever a role requires learning something new, I approach it with enthusiasm.

It took eight years to make Lee, one of the main reasons being the budget. How do you view this financial obstacle in Hollywood despite the presence of many heavyweight studios? Do you believe the difficulties were because it is a woman-centric film directed by a woman?

Making independent films is difficult. In every sense, it is now a challenge—because no one wants to take risks. Creating a film as a woman is hard, and making a film about a woman is equally hard. But that does not mean we give up. We have to keep working. Lee Miller’s life story is extremely important. She was a brave and extraordinary personality. In a patriarchal society, she carved out her own space and claimed her rights. Lee Miller knew she deserved it. No adversity could stop her. That is why, even though the path was difficult, we did not stop until we brought her story to the screen. We made Lee.

Alongside acting, you also produced Lee. It is your first film as a producer. During pre-production, you paid the crew two weeks’ salaries from your own funds because of the limited budget. Do you plan to direct in the future?

Let us see!

As far as I know, your “Titanic” and “Revolutionary Road” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a special screening of Lee in Los Angeles. Surely he watched the film and gave you his feedback?

Yes, Leo watched it. He knows I have worked for years to get Lee made. He is proud of the film. Leo personally organized a screening of it, and I was thrilled. It was an honour to have that kind of gesture from him.

You have many fans in Bangladesh. Since the release of Titanic in 1997, you have been hugely popular here. Please say a few words to them.

A big thank you to all my viewers and fans in Bangladesh for watching my films and continuing to support me over so many years.

Thank you, Kate!

Thank you so much.