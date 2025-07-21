Monday, July 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Jai Wolf set to perform in Cox's Bazar

Known for his smash hits like "Indian Summer" and "Starlight," Jai Wolf has wowed audiences worldwide, including at Coachella

Update : 21 Jul 2025, 12:38 AM

Excitement is reaching new heights in Cox’s Bazar as it has been officially confirmed that Jai Wolf, the Bangladeshi-American electronic music producer, will headline the 2026 Burning Crab Festival. Known for his smash hits like "Indian Summer" and "Starlight," Jai Wolf has wowed audiences worldwide, including at Coachella, and is celebrated for his dynamic and electrifying live performances.

This highly anticipated performance will mark a historic moment in Jai Wolf’s career, as it will be his first-ever performance in Bangladesh. It will be his debut at the Burning Crab Festival in Cox’s Bazar, a festival known for its vibrant atmosphere and celebration of music and culture.

Fans are eagerly preparing for this monumental event, which will be a remarkable fusion of Jai Wolf's international acclaim and his deep connection to his Bangladeshi roots.

The festival will take place from January 29-31, 2026.

