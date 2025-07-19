Owen Cooper becomes Emmys' youngest supporting actor nominee

Owen Cooper has made history by becoming the youngest supporting actor to receive an Emmy nomination. The 15 year old has received the nomination for his role in Adolescence.

The actor is up against his Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters. Also the show’s lead Stephen Graham is up for best actor.

Adolescence has received 14 nominations, but Severance leads this year with 27 followed by Batman spin-off The Penguin with 24, and dark comedy drama The White Lotus with 23.

The White Lotus stars Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Aimee Lou Wood are up against each other for the supporting actress in a drama series award. While Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, Harrison Ford for Shrinking and The bear’s Jeremy Allen White are competing for the top acting prizes in the comedy categories.

RuPaul has also made history by becoming the most nominated reality host for RuPaul's Drag Race.

The ceremony is set to take place on September 14 in Los Angeles.