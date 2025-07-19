Saturday, July 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Owen Cooper becomes Emmys' youngest supporting actor nominee

RuPaul has also made history by becoming the most nominated reality host for RuPaul's Drag Race.

Update : 19 Jul 2025, 06:41 PM

Owen Cooper has made history by becoming the youngest supporting actor to receive an Emmy nomination. The 15 year old has received the nomination for his role in Adolescence.

The actor is up against his Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters. Also the show’s lead Stephen Graham is up for best actor.

Adolescence has received 14 nominations, but Severance leads this year with 27 followed by Batman spin-off The Penguin with 24, and dark comedy drama The White Lotus with 23.

The White Lotus stars Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Aimee Lou Wood are up against each other for the supporting actress in a drama series award. While Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, Harrison Ford for Shrinking and The bear’s Jeremy Allen White are competing for the top acting prizes in the comedy categories.

RuPaul has also made history by becoming the most nominated reality host for RuPaul's Drag Race.

The ceremony is set to take place on September 14 in Los Angeles.

Topics:

EmmysNomineesNominations
Read More

Oscar nominees in main categories

Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, 21 Savage enter BET Awards as top nominees

Dramas 'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations

Mahiya Mahi buys Awami League’s nomination form

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' repeat as winners of top Emmy awards

'Squid Game' to compete for Emmys history

Latest News

Tarique urges all to stay alert against election sabotage plot

Jamaat-e-Islami pledges transparency in Suhrawardy Udyan rally

VOICE hosts workshop to promote online safety and inclusion

Four die in Khulna from excessive alcohol consumption

Bangladesh rout Sri Lanka again to stay on course for title

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x